Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,161,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

