Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $203.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

