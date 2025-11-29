Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,743 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $90,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6%

FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.