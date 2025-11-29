Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $91,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,142,146.05. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

