Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $108.36 Million Holdings in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $108,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 81.5% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 1,103.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $112.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a $127.00 price target on SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

