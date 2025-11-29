Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.87 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $89,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,222.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 329,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,051,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,054,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,095,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $228.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $232.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

