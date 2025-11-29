Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $110,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after buying an additional 596,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,037.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 596,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 544,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.