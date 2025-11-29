Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,160 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $101,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AECOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

