Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $100,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

