Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $107,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,053,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Shares of SPOT opened at $599.11 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $657.55 and a 200 day moving average of $681.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

