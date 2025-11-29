City Holding Company $CHCO Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of City worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 24.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter worth about $4,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $243,411.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,324.12. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 416 shares of company stock valued at $48,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $121.30 on Friday. City Holding Company has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.33%.The business had revenue of $61.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

