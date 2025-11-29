Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Shares in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PRA Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,901.95. The trade was a 34.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.The company had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PRA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

