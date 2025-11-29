Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $128,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Thryv by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $195,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of THRY stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $20.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Insider Activity at Thryv
In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,610.32. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
