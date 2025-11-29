Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $128,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Thryv by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $195,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of THRY stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THRY

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,610.32. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.