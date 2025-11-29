Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $209,000 Investment in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 121.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEL

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.