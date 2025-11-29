Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $550,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,649,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,027 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.2%

AHH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 294.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

