Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 7.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Site Centers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Site Centers by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Site Centers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Site Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

