Compton Financial Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

