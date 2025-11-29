Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.3947.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price objective on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

CORZ opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 6.59. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

