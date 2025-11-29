Creative Planning Acquires 15,362 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 175.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $45.20 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,109.01. This represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,922 shares of company stock worth $5,655,971 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

