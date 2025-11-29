Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 563.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 41.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -414.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,171.42. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. This trade represents a 33.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $7,287,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

