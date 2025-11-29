Creative Planning Buys 10,306 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.32 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cohu has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

