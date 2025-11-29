Creative Planning Buys 5,309 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Creative Planning increased its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235,413 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,582,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 107,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 176,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $137,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 998,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,004.38. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WT opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

