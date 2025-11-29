Creative Planning Buys 5,518 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 604.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,478,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.86% and a net margin of 9.52%.The business had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

