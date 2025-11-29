Creative Planning Buys 9,079 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 110.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuvalent by 58.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,573. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $639,814.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,377,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,623,707.78. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,074 shares of company stock worth $98,898,659. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUVL opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

