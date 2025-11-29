Creative Planning Buys 9,379 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Creative Planning raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.