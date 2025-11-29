Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vale by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 target price on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

