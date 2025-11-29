Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acuity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Acuity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acuity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Stock Up 0.1%

AYI stock opened at $366.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.38. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $375.67. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,106.16. This trade represents a 42.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.