Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 347.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.26. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $271.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

