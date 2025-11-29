Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

ISCG stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

