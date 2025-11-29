Creative Planning Grows Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Creative Planning raised its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after buying an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 123.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,421,632. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $166.27 and a one year high of $544.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average of $350.31.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

