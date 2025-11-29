Creative Planning Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Creative Planning grew its position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleanspark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cleanspark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 388,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLSK opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

