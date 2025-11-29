Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Creative Planning trimmed its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SiTime by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in SiTime by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,000. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,957,847.75. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,893. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

