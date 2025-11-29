Creative Planning Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $623,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BOX by 517.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.55 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

