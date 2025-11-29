Creative Planning Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Creative Planning increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $134.57 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $136.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,416,804.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,871.04. This trade represents a 72.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 218,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,024,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.