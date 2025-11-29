Creative Planning Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Creative Planning cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,440,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,624,000 after purchasing an additional 540,045 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,560,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,173,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,384,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 948,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 205,099 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $219,661.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,246.04. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 121,467 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $2,208,270.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,213 shares in the company, valued at $494,732.34. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 284,616 shares of company stock worth $4,837,300 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

