Creative Planning Increases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,696.22. This trade represents a 20.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $468.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

