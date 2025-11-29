Creative Planning Purchases 10,736 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,474 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,436 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of YELP stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.20.

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,923.04. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,980.64. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,019 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

