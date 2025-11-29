Creative Planning Purchases 180,652 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 507.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180,652 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $258,994.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 296,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,447.50. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 507,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,100. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,652 shares of company stock worth $2,019,288. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

