Creative Planning Purchases 2,689 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,288.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 627,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 619,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $205.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.