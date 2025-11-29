Creative Planning Purchases 43,183 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,220 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009,472 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 496,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 102,216 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

