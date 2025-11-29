Creative Planning Raises Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NCR Voyix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2,835.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

