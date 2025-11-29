Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 632,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after buying an additional 194,978 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

