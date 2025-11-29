Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

