Creative Planning Sells 21,616 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

