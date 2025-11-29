Creative Planning Sells 2,970 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $9,353,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $7,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,136.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,252,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE WD opened at $64.64 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 79.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.