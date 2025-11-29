Creative Planning Sells 2,970 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $9,353,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $7,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,136.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,252,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE WD opened at $64.64 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 79.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WD has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
