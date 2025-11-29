Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 597,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,712,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after buying an additional 102,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $439.19 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.60.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.Chemed’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,373,752.16. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,449. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

