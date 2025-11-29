Dravo Bay LLC Purchases Shares of 1,886 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 20,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

