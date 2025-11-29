Employers Holdings Inc $EIG Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Employers by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Employers Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.60 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other Employers news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $203,995.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,314.70. This trade represents a 44.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

