Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,585,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,003,000 after buying an additional 2,270,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,753 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,301,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 615,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $310,760.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,160.17. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

