Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

